Ebola outbreak: DR Congo receives vaccine amid rising cases

The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has declared a new Ebola outbreak in Kasai Province, caused by the Zaire Ebola virus, a life-threatening strain.
The outbreak started with a 34-year-old pregnant woman who passed away on August 25, 2025, with more cases emerging and dozens of deaths verified.
The outbreak situation is currently being tracked while containment practices keep progressing.
As of September 15, 2025, health officials have confirmed up to 81 cases and 28 deaths, including four front-line workers who are endlessly working to save people, with fatality rates reaching 34.6%.
Ebola is transmitted via direct contact with body fluids and blood. Its symptoms typically appear within 2–21 days after exposure.
Initially, the symptoms include fatigue, fever, sore throat, diarrhea, skin rash, vomiting, and more.
To fight with the fatal virus, 400 Ervebo vaccine jabs have been sent to the affected Bulape health zone.
Notably, more shipments, including 45,000 doses will also reach the region soon to combat the outbreak.
The vaccination strategy is followed by a ring vaccination methodology that protects frontline health workers and other vulnerable groups, which has successfully employed in prior Ebola outbreaks, resulting in minimised transmission rates.
It is pertinent to mention that WHO currently analyses the risk as high for DRC, moderate regionally.
With early detection, increased vaccination, and appropriate precautionary measures, health authorities hope to control the rapidly spreading Ebola outbreak.