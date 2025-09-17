'The Summer I turned Pretty' will renew for season 4? Find out

As The Summer I turned Pretty Season 3 has finally come to an end on September 17, there are speculations about the possibility of a sequel in the future.
Jenny Han, the creator of the hit series, spoke to Entertainment Weekly and talked about the return of season four in the coming days.
“Never say never — I never do,” stated the author, who also worked as an executive producer and director on the series.
Jenny pointed out that the if the story is there, then she’s there.
“As a storyteller, you just get hit with inspiration all the time. If I had a really great idea that I was excited by, that I wanted to keep telling the story, and if [the stars] were excited to do it, then I would be so pumped.” explained the 45-year-old.
Jenny further said, “It really depends on if I feel like there is more story to tell.”
While talking about the cast, the American author opened up that she would love to work “with all these guys, that’s at the core of it”.
“I would always welcome working with them on this, or something else. Who knows what the future holds?” she remarked.
Elsewhere in the interview, the author disclosed that the Prime Video didn’t pressure her to extend the story further.
“Three books, three seasons: it feels right to me,” she told ET.
In a separate interview with LA Times, Jenny added, “Doing what I think is best for the story has always been my north star, and the story to me fit for these three seasons.”
For those unversed, the intriguing show follows Belly Conklin (Lola Tung) who is caught in a love triangle between two brothers, Conrad and Jeremiah, played by Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno respectively.