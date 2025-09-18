Bradley Steven Perry ties the knot with Natasha Bure in romantic Malibu ceremony

Good Luck Charlie star Bradley Steven Perry and Natasha Bure, daughter of Make it or Break it alum Candace Cameron Bure, exchanged marital vows on September 14, 2025, in a breathtaking garden-themed Malibu wedding.
The adorable pair officially announced the news via a joint Instagram post featuring lovely snaps from their wedding.
“Mr. & Mrs. Perry,”read the caption.
Candace celebrated the milestone on her own Instagram, sharing some adorable family photos and expressing her happiness: “We couldn’t have asked for a kinder man than Bradley to love and care for our girl.”
Overall, the dreamy snaps were an epitome of love, joy, and affection.
While speaking to People, Bradley and Natasha described the day as “surreal and overwhelming in all the best ways,” underscoring how valuable it was to be surrounded by their beloved family.
For their big day, both looked stunning, in their attires, Natasha opted for a custom Kinsley Couture Bridal design, while the ceremony featured floral arrangements and a heart-shaped cake.
Shortly after the wedding news went viral, friends and fans flocked to the comments, showering the newlyweds couple with love and prayers.
One user commented, “Biggest surprise I think I’ve seen on the internet!!!! Congrats!!!!! You look stunning!!!!!!!”
“BEYOND thrilled for you!!! wishing you a lifetime of love and happiness!!!,” another user wrote.
“Never been this happy to see someone get married,” a third user commented.