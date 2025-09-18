Ed Sheeran reflects on pitfalls of fame early in his career

Ed Sheeran has recently reflected on pitfalls of fame that he experienced earlier in his career.
The Perfect crooner, who released his eighth studio album Play last week, confessed that the fame he achieved came at a cost to his personal life.
Ed revealed that the first decade of his music career was “intensely unhappy” as there was “no balance between personal and professional lives.”
“I was just work, work, work,” he told The Sun.
The singer-songwriter recalled that everything was “hyper-successful” at the time.
However, Ed believed that it was “hyper-successful because I had no personal life at all”.
In his early days, the Photograph hit-maker gave priority to work and not to his relationships.
“To be that successful in my 20s you have to give everything of yourself all day, every day, and there’s a time limit to that, sanity-wise,” explained the 34-year-old.
After working for 16-hour in the early days of his career, Ed shared that he has now taken a step back and is more focused on his family.
The Bad Habits crooner, who married his long-term partner Cherry Seaborn in 2019 and share two children, has always tried to keep his relationship out of spotlight.
“In my early career, it was 100 per cent work, 0 per cent personal life,” continued the songwriter.
Ed pointed out that now, “it's 70 per cent family, 30 per cent music,” noting, “Balance isn't just healthy - it's success”.
“When I look back at these years with my family and friends, I want to say: I lived those days and I enjoyed every minute,” concluded the singer.