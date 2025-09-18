Ed Sheeran reveals marriage challenges with Cherry Seaborn since kids

Ed Sheeran has opened up about how his marriage to Cherry Seaborn has “completely changed” since becoming parents, admitting the pressures of family life can bring stress and “big arguments.”
While conversing with The Sun, the Shape of You singer revealed how his nine year relationship with wife Cherry Seaborn has faced the transition by having children.
He admitted that his seven year marriage has “completely changed” since the arrival of their daughters Lyra, five, and three-year-old Jupiter.
“Anyone with two young kids knows that it completely changes your relationship. You go from being a couple to a unit,” Ed has explained.
The Photograph singer went on to say, “It can be quite stressful and you can have some big arguments.”
Ed mentioned that “I think Cherry knows that she had songs like Heaven [on the new album] and Perfect, but that isn't reality 100 per cent of the time. It is good to be honest.”
“She knows that I write songs like Don't Look Down or Wargame [both on the new album] and it's a moment in time and that's how I felt, but that's not reality,” he added.
Ed also noted, “I think some people listen to records today and assume that a song is about their world 100 per cent of the time. But it is very much heightened emotions. You never write a song on a 'meh' day.”
Ed and Cherry met at 11 in Suffolk, reconnected in New York in 2015, and began dating soon after.
He proposed in 2017, later sharing the happy news with his Instagram followers in a sweet photo.