Google down: Gmail and other services experience major outage

Up to 71% of users are unable to access the website, 14% of users reported issues with Google Maps

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Google services, including Search, Gmail, YouTube, and Drive, have grappled with a widespread outage, affecting thousands of users worldwide.

According to Downdetector, a web outage tracking site, the number of outages surged quickly, with nearly 57% related to search issues, along with a range of other problems such as DNS issues and more.

The outage started at 10:41 AM EDT on September 18, 2025.

In the USA, up to 71% of users are unable to access the website, 14% of users reported issues with Maps, and the remaining 14% are facing search-related issues.

Notably, it is not the first time that Google services have been hit by an outage. On September 8, 2025 Google Meet faced a sudden outage, sparking outrage among users.

Since Google remained inaccessible, numerous users engaged with the search engine giant went to other platforms, including X (formerly Twitter) to confirm whether the company is down or not, and some expressed frustration.

A user wrote, "Sign In with Google seems to be down across the board. I can't log in to a dozen different sites."

Another user stated, "The speed with which Google reports downtime is honestly insulting to a good chunk of the planet (is Google auth down for you?)"

"Google is down... what a fun day to work in IT," third user wrote.

At the time of writing, Google has not addressed the issue yet.