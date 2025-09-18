'The Summer I Turned Pretty' movie: Cast, creator tease premiere date

Author Jenny Han and star Lola Tung are giving fans a first glimpse at The Summer I Turned Pretty movie, sharing new details about the highly anticipated adaptation.
The day after the series finale dropped on Prime Video, stars Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, and Gavin Casalegno joined author and showrunner Jenny Han on the Today show to reflect on their last moments as Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah and to tease what’s next in The Summer I Turned Pretty new season.
"I mean, not much," Tung, 22, said when asked what she can tease of the film, which was announced the day before.
"We've known for a little bit but it's fun that it's finally out there in the world. I guess [Jenny] would know the most about it."
"I can say that there is another big milestone for Belly, so we'll continue with that journey," Han was pressed on whether the film, which wraps up the saga, will include a wedding.
"It's still a little too soon to say," Han said of the writing process.
She added, "But Sarah Kucserka, my co-showrunner, and I have finished a draft, so we're chugging along."
Han confirmed that fans shouldn’t expect the film in 2026, explaining, "We don't know when it's coming out, but not next year. Still have to make it.”
To note, The Summer I Turned Pretty is now streaming in full on Prime Video.