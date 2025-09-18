Cannabis use associated with quadruples in type 2 diabetes risk, study 

A recent study of nearly four million adults discovered that cannabis users experience up to four times the risk of developing type 2 diabetes in contrast to non-users.
Researchers reviewed electronic health records from 54 healthcare organisations across Europe and the US, tracking participants aged 18-50 for five years.
For the study, nearly 2.2% of cannabis users developed diabetes, in contrast to 0.6% of non-users. Even though the percentages are so small, the difference translates into many extra cases.
The results indicated that cannabis may foster insulin resistance, abdominal fat accumulation, and unhealthy eating habits, especially through increased cravings, called “munchies.”
Lead researcher Dr. Ibrahim Kamel stated that cannabis overstimulates the endocannabinoid system, which may affect glucose regulation.
He further mentioned that healthy individuals without any risk factors of diabetes showed increased rates, underscoring the need for further research.
Experts recommended lifestyle measures to minimise risk, including balanced diets, regular exercise, and selective eating-related habits.
Dr. Chad Larson highlighted waist circumference as an early warning sign, recommending protein-rich evening meals and walking on a daily basis for almost 30 minutes to stabilize blood sugar levels in your body.
With an increasing use of cannabis, researchers stressed the need for awareness and early diabetes screening.