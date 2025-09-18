UK weather: Heavy rain, strong winds set to batter Britain and Ireland

Rain and unsettled weather are expected to affect parts of Britain and Ireland over the coming days.
As per Sky News, on Friday, September 18, central Britain and southern Ireland are likely to see rain while other areas will remain dry with some sunshine.
South East England will get warmer and humid with temperatures possibly reaching 27C.
Over the weekend, a strong low-pressure system will bring heavy rain, strong winds and possibly thunderstorms across the UK.
Meanwhile, the Met Office has issued two yellow weather warnings for heavy rain from Saturday to early Sunday.
Eastern Northern Ireland could get 20–40mm of rain, with some areas reaching 80mm, while southern Scotland, northern England and north and west Wales could see up to 100mm.
As per the outlet, the weather could cause travel delays and flooding in certain areas.
Meanwhile, South East England might see thunderstorms and strong, potentially gale-force winds are expected, especially near the coast.
While, colder weather will move in from the north, making daytime temperatures on Sunday to be lower than usual.
On Monday, September 22, the autumn equinox is expected to have drier and calmer weather.