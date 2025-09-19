'The Summer I Turned Pretty’ creator hints at surprising twist in upcoming film

Jenny Han has recently explained what fans can expect from the upcoming The Summer I Turned Pretty film.
The author of trilogy has finally made a big announcement after the series finale that a movie will be released in the future that will show Belly (Lola Tung) and Conrad (Christopher Briney) sealing their love story with a dreamy wedding.
Although the movie hasn’t yet been filmed, Jenny confirmed that the movie will be “a gift” for her ardent fans.
“I'm excited to offer that gift to the fans who I know really want to see Belly and Conrad together in a relationship,” said the 45-year-old in a new interview with PEOPLE.
“Because we see the beginnings of a return to each other [in the finale], but you don't get to see what that looks like,” explained Jenny.
Therefore, the author added that she’s “excited for that”.
When asked about what fans will see in the forthcoming film, she doesn't give away much but all she said, “We will see.”
Elsewhere in the interview, Jenny shared the real reason behind making a movie.
The author admitted she would like to see off her characters properly, noting, “I feel like there are still some more things that the audience wants to see.”
“And I wanted to deliver that to them in a bigger way than [just] wrapping up at the end of the season.”
“I'm really excited to direct it, and I'm excited to make a film,” she added.
Meanwhile, the finale season of The Summer I Turned Pretty can be viewed on Prime Video.