Milken Center for Advancing the American Dream set to open in Washington, DC

A new cultural center in Washington DC called Milken Center for Advancing the American Dream is set to open this weekend.
The museum, which cost $500 million restored historic buildings across from the White House, including the historic Riggs National Back from the 19th century.
Its main attraction will be the “American Dream Experience,” featuring galleries and interactive exhibits spread across five buildings and a new atrium.
“The American Dream is the ideal that any person, regardless of background or where they start, should have the opportunity to pursue a life of meaning and fulfilment,” said Michael Milken, founder in a press release.
The museum spans five floors and offers interactive storytelling through exhibits including a 360-degree theatre and holograms of famous figures like Serena Williams and Sanjay Gupta.
Visitors start at the "Hall of Generation" in the old Riggs Bank hall and then move through galleries honouring artists, entrepreneurs, the US financial system and leaders in health and education.
The museum also includes a chandelier-like sculpture made of 64 big OLED panels that constantly show new phrases about the American Dream.
The centre is opening on September 20 and will hold special programs and activities for the public such as live music from DuPont Brass, a scavenger hunt, food trucks, face painting and health checkups on September 20 and 21.