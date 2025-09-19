Rosie Perez speaks about the joy of being grandmother 

The Won't Back Down actress, Rosie Perez, is embracing her favourite role of being a grandmother to a cute boy.
In conversation with Jenna & Friends on TODAY, the 61-year-old veteran actress opened up about enjoying the best period of her life, as her grandson brings immense joy to her life.
It Can Happen to You actress revealed that as her grandson has grown up, the-4-year-old has given her grandma a new nickname.
She jokingly said that “I’m no longer ‘Abuela.’ I’m ‘Bueli.’”
Perez stated that her favourite time with her little bundle of joy is bedtime.
She went to say, “We’re in bed and sometimes I forget that the monitor is on, and our favorite thing to do is sing songs, like from Moana,”
The Untamed Heart alum stated that becoming a grandmother is special because there’s “no pressure,” unlike parenting. “You’ve learned and everything,” she explained. Jenna Bush Hager agreed, mentioning that her own parents love being a grandparent.
Perez even revealed that she volunteers to chaperone kids’ birthday parties, joking that while other parents groan, she’s excited.
While reflecting on her classic dance scene in Do the Right Thing, Perez laughed, “If I did that now, I’d be in surgery!” Still passionate about acting, and she loves it more than ever and enjoys carefully selecting her projects.