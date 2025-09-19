Battlefield 6 battle royale mode footage leaked ahead of release

Another round of Battlefield 6 battle royale gameplay footage has been swirling all over the internet, offering fans an early glimpse at the forthcoming mode.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), a credible analyst, @BobNetworkUK, shared the latest report. Even though EA shut down their old account, the user states that they made the latest one to keep sharing the footage.
The leaked video shows classic battle royale gameplay, which is reminiscent to titles such as Warzone, featuring a player moving via a warehouse, armor plates, looting weapons, and gear while evading enemy fire.
Extra clips show how upgrade kits and custom weapon drops will function, though none of the content is finalised yet.
Battlefield 6 is slated to release on October 10, 2025, for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. While the exact launch date for the battle royale mode has yet to be confirmed.
As per ModernWarzone, it is likely to launch on October 28, 2025.
Several reports like this aren’t new for BF and EA Studios, partly due to the huge number of players participating in BF Labs.
Technical director Christian Buhl admitted the team anticipated reports but prioritised player feedback and experimenting to ensure the game meets expectations.
With Battlefield 6’s launch over the horizon, fans are expecting to get more details ahead of the highly anticipated launch.