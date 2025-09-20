iPhone 16 Pro Vs iPhone 17 Pro: Which one is better?

Apple’s latest flagship iPhone 17 Pro has officially been released with significant upgrades over its predecessor, iPhone 16 Pro, including a brighter display, improved camera, enhanced performance, and an enlarged battery.
Here’s a quick look at how the recently launched iPhone 17 Pro and it’s predecessor iPhone 16 Pro differ in terms of specs and pricing.
Display
The iPhone 17 Pro features a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display with peak brightness, offering 3,000 nits of peak brightness, in contrast to 2,000 nits on the iPhone 16 Pro. Its latest aluminum unibody brings durability but also makes it a bit heavier at 7..27 ounces.
Camera
For optics, the iPhone 17Pro’s pro Fusion Camera System consist of 48MP sensors, integrated with telephoto lens now offering 8x optical-quality zoom and up to 40x digital zoom, making it a perfect choice for all photography enthusiasts.
On the contrary, the iPhone 16 Pro features a 5x optical zoom and 25x digital zoom. Videographers benefit from ProRes RAW, Log 2, and Genlock support, which is considered a substantial option for professional shoots.
Meanwhile, the front camera also gains Center Stage with AI-driven framing and stabilized 4K HDR video.
Chipset and performance
Under the hood, the iPhone 17 Pro houses a new A19 Pro chip with vapor chamber cooling that delivers up to 40% better sustained performance.
Each GPU core now consists of Neural Accelerators for AI-powered graphics and processing.
The iPhone 16 Pro is equipped with the A18 Pro chip, which was Apple’s top-tier processor before the release of the A19 Pro in the iPhone 17 Pro.
iPhone 17 Pro price and colours
iPhone 17 Pro is priced at $1,099 for the 256 GB version.
iPhone 17 Pro is accessible in several tantalising hues, including Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue, and Silver.
iPhone 16 Pro price and colours
iPhone 16 Pro is priced at $999 for the 128 GB version.
iPhone 16 Pro is available in four titanium finishes, including Black Titanium, White Titanium, Natural Titanium, and Desert Titanium.