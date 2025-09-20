Camilla celebrates third Reading Room festival with emotional speech

Queen Camilla has delivered a heartfelt speech to mark the third literary festival at Chatsworth House in Derbyshire.
Addressing guests inside a grand marquee on the estate’s lawns on Friday, September 19, the 78-year-old queen reflected on how her now internationally acclaimed charity, The Queen’s Reading Room began in the first months of the Covid-19 lockdown.
“As some of you may know, my Reading Room started, humbly (and in the face of several naysayers), as a list of nine of my favourite novels, scribbled into my notepad during the first lockdown,” she began.
Camilla went on to say, “It’s now an online community of over 180,000 – with an annual audience of 12 million people from 183 countries – supported by a very special array of literary and literacy friends.”
Her Majesty also highlighted the significance of reading n her light-hearted address.
“It is a truth universally acknowledged that books make life better. They allow us to see through another’s eyes, they comfort and encourage us, make us laugh, make us cry and free us to travel the globe without stepping outside our front doors,” she said.
The Queen continued, “Moreover, scientific research by my Reading Room shows that books have significant benefits for both our brains and our emotions.
“Our aim is to unlock their transformative power to create a healthier, happier and more connected world – a world I hope that even Lizzie Bennet would have approved of,” Camilla added.
Throughout the day, Camilla met with local groups supported by the initiative, attended a live performance inspired by Jane Austen’s work, and mingled with celebrated writers and actors including Celia Imrie and Richard Osman.