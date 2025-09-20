Queen Camilla charms audience with playful side at annual literacy festival

Queen Camilla displayed her playful side as she recalled the iconic Mr Darcy lake scene from the BBC's adaptation of Pride and Prejudice during a visit to Chatsworth House for her third Reading Room Festival.
The Queen greeted book lovers during a reception at the stately home in Derbyshire on Friday, September 19, marking the 250th year since beloved author Jane Austen's birth.
During her speech, she wittily revealed that she was also a fan of the stunning scene where Oscar-winning actor Colin Firth, who portrayed Mr Darcy, emerged from a lake drenched.
Addressing the room, Camilla teasingly asked her host of the evening, William Cavendish, Earl of Burlington, to do his own rendition.
In her speech for the occasion, Camilla began, "Who can forget the infamous scene of Mr Darcy emerging from the lake in the BBC version?”
"Maybe, William, you could be persuaded to re-enact this memorable moment in the lake here a little later on – to add to the excitement of the day?!"
The Queen's unexpected joke earned laughter from the audience before she continued with the rest of her address.
Notable literary figures attended the reception, including Bridgerton creator Julia Quinn, Bridget Jones author Helen Fielding, and broadcaster Gyles Brandreth.
Attendees viewed rare artefacts typically housed at Jane Austen House in Chawton, which the Queen described as "treasures."
The evening concluded with an outdoor screening of the 2005 Pride and Prejudice film on Chatsworth's lawns.