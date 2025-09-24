Home / Health

Researchers find effective treatment for Huntington’s disease

Patients who received high dose of AMT-130, a gene therapy, faced 75% less progression of Huntington's disease

  Syeda Fazeelat
In a major breakthrough, researchers have finally found a treatment to slow down the progression of Huntington’s disease.

Scientists from University College London (UCL) stated that the finding could “change everything” for patients suffering from this condition, which aggravates over time.

Huntington’s disease affects movement, thinking and mood.

For the study, researchers experimented with a new gene therapy, AMT-130, which is delivered by brain surgery.

Early-stage clinical trials involving 29 patients who received a high dose of AMT-130, a gene therapy by Dutch-U.S. company uniQure, faced 75% less disease progression following 36 months.

A single dose is likely to last a patient’s lifetime.

Professor Ed Wild of UCL’s Huntington’s Disease Centre stated, “This result changes everything,” calling AMT-130 potentially the first licensed treatment to slow Huntington’s disease.

Ed Wild further praised patients for showing bravery, mentioning that some people have remained stable — with one even returning to work after medical retirement.

Lead scientific adviser Professor Sarah Tabrizi explained that the results showed a statistically significant effect on disease progression. She underscored that AMT-130 could assist patients live a normal life, by slowing down the progression of this disease.

Researchers stressed the need for wider accessibility of therapy while continuing to develop even more effective treatments for Huntington’s disease.

