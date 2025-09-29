Kieran Culkin, Jazz Charton expecting third baby after viral Oscar speech

Kieran Culkin finally got his long-awaited wish for another baby!
More than a year after asking his wife, Jazz Charton, for more kids onstage in the acceptance speech at the 2024 Emmy Awards, the couple revealed that they are expecting their third baby.
On Sunday, September 28, Kieran and Jazz walked the red carpet of the opening night of the Broadway show, Waiting for Godot, which also marked Keanu Reeves's Broadway debut.
For their date night, Jazz's baby bump was on full display as the Succession actor smiled and posed proudly with his pregnant wife as he rested his hand on her belly.
The pair share two children together; daughter Kinsey Sioux, 6, and son Wilder Wolf, 4; however, Kieran doubled down on his wish to have a bigger family in March, when he won his first-ever Academy Award for his performance in A Real Pain.
"[Jazz] said, 'I will give you four [children] when you win an Oscar,' " he told the audience from onstage at the Dolby Theatre in LA.
"No pressure. I love you. I'm really sorry I did this again," he added, directly addressing his wife, who smiled and laughed from her seat. "And let's get cracking on those kids. What do you say?"
Kieran famously asked his wife for more kids while accepting the award for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for his role in Succession at the Emmys in January 2024.
After he was announced as the winner, he first thanked his own mother "for giving me life and my childhood, which was great. So thank you for that," in a teary acceptance speech.
The 42-year-old actor also expressed gratitude for his "beautiful wife," Jazz, "for sharing your life with me and for giving me two amazing kids."
"And Jazz, I want more. You said maybe, if I win!" he concluded with a laugh, as she laughed and applauded from her seat.
Notably, Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton tied the knot in 2013, a year after the pair met for the first time in a New York bar.