Jannik Sinner beats Alexander Zverev to reach Paris Masters final

Italy's tennis star Jannik Sinner reached the Paris Masters final on Saturday, November 1.
The player, who has won both the Australian Open and Wimbledon, defeated Alexander Zverev with a score of 6-0 6-1.
Sinner has reached his ninth ATP Masters 1000 final and his third of the season, after losing to Carlos Alcaraz in Rome and Cincinnati.
In addition to this, he has now 25 consecutive matches played on indoor hard courts.
Zverev appeared tired from the start of the match and lost the first set in under 30 minutes and didn’t manage to hold his serve until the first game of the second set.
Meanwhile, Sinner played exceptionally well, serving eight aces, winning 90% of points on his first serve.
After winning the match, the 24-year-old added, "I'm very happy for Felix - he's one of the nicest guys we have on tour. Sharing the final with him is going to be something special," as per BBC Sports.
Sinner will now face Felix Auger-Aliassime in Sunday's final, who defeated Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan 7-6(3), 6-4 in the semifinal played on Centre Court in Paris.
If he wins the match, Sinner will become the world number one, taking the top spot from Alcaraz.