Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker's family honors rocky on his 2nd birthday

The Kardashians star and the Blink-182 drummer marked their son's 2nd birthday with heartfelt tributes

  By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker’s family honors rocky on his 2nd birthday
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker’s family honors rocky on his 2nd birthday

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are celebrating a major milestone for their youngest child, Rocky Thirteen.

The Kardashians star and the Blink-182 drummer marked their son’s 2nd birthday with heartfelt tributes and adorable family moments, calling him a “special soul” loved by everyone in their blended family.

Barker took to his Instagram account on Saturday to share an adorable glimpse of her son along with a touch caption.

In a shared photo, the toddler is fittingly wearing a jersey with the number "13" and a backwards cap.

Barker, 49, wrote, "Happy Birthday my Rocky 13. You’re such a special soul, and you make every day brighter. I love you."

He continued, "No one’s cooler. Guitars, drums, pirates, boom boom pow and Angus Young forever.”


Rocky's aunt Khloé Kardashian showed her love, commenting on Barker's post, "Happy birthday to the cutest!!!!! Rocky!!!!!!!."

Kourtney, 46, and Barker welcomed their first child together in November 2023, a year after tying the knot in 2022.

They introduced Rocky to the world a month later with the Instagram post, captioned, “ROCKY(Black Heart).”

Kourtney and Barker have seven children between them as the Lemme founder shares sons Mason, 15, and Reign, 10, plus daughter Penelope, 13, with ex Scott Disick.

On the other hand, Barker is also a dad to son Landon, 22, daughter Alabama, 19, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 26, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

