Millie Bobby Brown accuses ‘Stranger Things’ costar David Harbour of bullying

Things are getting really strange between Stranger Things costars Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour.
In a shocking new update from Radar Online, the Enola Holmes actress has accused her onscreen dad Harbour of “bullying and harassing” her on set ahead of the hit Netflix show’s anticipated Season 5 release.
Stranger Things features David Harbour playing ex-police Jim Hopper, the adoptive father of Eleven (portrayed by Millie Bobby Brown).
The outlet reported that after Brown filed a formal complaint against him, the Hellboy actor faces an internal inquiry at Netflix.
Though the investigation’s results remain confidential, it has been known that the claims did not involve any sexual misconduct.
"Mille Bobby Brown filed a harassment and bullying claim before they started shooting the last season. There were pages and pages of accusations. The investigation went on for months,” revealed a source.
They noted that the streaming giant’s priority remains promoting the show’s final season instead of the off-screen drama. Hence, they have remained tight-lipped about the harassment complaint details.
"It will be a theatrical event. Nothing is going to overshadow this, not even the leading man's private life,” added the insider.
Stranger Things Season 5 is set to release in three installments, with Part 1 dropping later this month on November 26, the three-episode Part 2 releasing on Christmas, followed by the finale episode on New Year’s Eve.