Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo's special joint post sparks thrill for ‘Wicked: For Good’

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are serving best friend goals!
Just weeks ahead of their new film Wicked: For Good hits the theatres, The Boy is Mine singer took to her official Instagram account on Saturday, November 1, to share a joint post with the Harriet actress, debuting their new matching tattoos.
“happy wicked month @wickedmovie. 20 days,” captioned Grande.
The award-winning actress, who play Glinda and Elphaba in the musical fantasy film, took their friendship to a whole new level by sharing a black-and-white photo of their new inks, reading “For Good” in a simple but fancy black font.
Fans' reaction:
Grande’s delightful post quickly sparked excitement among fans, who expressed their thrilled reactions in the comments.
“For Good forever,” wrote one, while another stated, “HAPPY WICKED MONTH.”
A third sweetly penned, “Thank goodness it’s finally here.”
“We made it to the Wicked Month,” a fourth chimed in.
Wicked: For Good plot:
As per the storyline, Wicked: For Good will focus on “now demonized as the Wicked Witch of the West, Elphaba lives in exile in the Ozian forest, while Glinda resides at the palace in Emerald City, reveling in the perks of fame and popularity. As an angry mob rises against the Wicked Witch, she'll need to reunite with Glinda to transform herself, and all of Oz, for good.”
Wicked: For Good cast:
Directed by Jon M. Chu, Wicked: For Good features an ensemble cast that includes Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, Marissa Bode, Etha Slater, and Jeff Goldblum.
Wicked: For Good release date:
Wicked: For Good is scheduled to release on November 21, 2025.