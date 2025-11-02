World

UK weather: Unusually warm spell expected next week

Temperatures early next week are expected to be above average in the UK

  By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
The UK is expected to experience warmer-than-usual weather early next week.

On Monday, November 3, temperatures could reach 17C in southern areas, especially near the Welsh Marches.

As per Sky News, the Met Office said that the weather will also bring clouds, strong winds and some rain coming from the southwest.

Met Office meteorologist Gregory Dewhurst said in a statement, noting, "Come Monday, maximum temperatures will be between 14C and 15C, maybe even 17C, so a good few degrees above average."

On the other hand, a small amount of snow may fall on the tops of mountain on weekend but most parts of the UK will now experience any snow throughout the month.

How long will warmer weather last?

Weather will remain mild for a few more days but is expected to turn cooler by coming Thursday.

Later in the month, after some wet and windy days, the weather is likely to become calmer as high pressure develops around mid-month, with more dry spells, normal temperatures and the possibility of frost at night.

Mr Dewhurst further added that Hurricane Melissa, which came ashore in Jamaica as a category five hurricane on Tuesday and swept through the Caribbean, will have “minimal” influence on the UK.

“Melissa will have minimal impact on the UK, other than to keep weather unsettled, but will not be crossing the UK or having an effect on our normal, blustery weather,” he said.

