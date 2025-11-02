Entertainment

Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber stuns fans at 2025 LACMA Art + Film Gala

Top modeling duo shined in gorgeous outfits that captured tremendous attention without being exactly the same

  By Syeda Fazeelat
The famous mother-daughter duo Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber once again remain unbeatable at the 2025 LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles.

The highly-popular and top modeling duo shined in gorgeous outfits that captured tremendous attention without being exactly the same.

The 24-year-old stunned fans as she walked the metaphorical carpet in a bright cherry deep cut floor-length gown with a black ring and nude nails.

On the other hand, Cindy walked in a stylish off-the-shoulder ensemble embellished with beads and tassels, turning the heads up.


Both opted for statement earrings for the event, Gerber’s chose silver and Crawford’s wore gold.

It’s not the first time when the duo caught everyone’s attention with their jaw-dropping looks

Over the years, Kaisa and Cindy have worn matching outfits in sleek black, metallics, and other amazing designs.

Though the duo didn’t wear matching outfits this time, both shined in their outfits, showcasing their chic styles. Kaia took fans back to the times when her mom wowed viewers in a red Versace dress at the 1991 Oscars.

Speaking to Vogue, Cindy told her daughter borrowed clothes from her wardrobe, stating, “If she wants to wear something I wore 30 years ago, that’s the best compliment.”

