Royal

Andrew Mountbatten set to lose another key title after shocking pubic fallout

The former prince was stripped of his royal title by King Charles III following allegations of ties to Jeffrey Epstein

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Andrew Mountbatten set to lose another key title after shocking pubic fallout
Andrew Mountbatten set to lose another key title after shocking pubic fallout 

Andrew Mountbatten is on the verge of one last yet final blow by King Charles III, after his sensational public fallout.

The disgraced British Royal Family member will reportedly lose his honorary rank of vice-admiral after His Majesty publicly removed his Duke of York and Prince title earlier this week.

On Sunday, November 2, the BBC reported that a Royal insider recently made revelations about Andrew’s vice-admiral title loss, which he earned on his 55th birthday celebrations back in 2015 by the former prince’s late mom and Queen Elizabeth II.

The tipster added, "In general, the Government's been guided by the decisions and judgments the King has made. In defence, it's the same."

"And we've seen Andrew surrender the honorary positions he's had throughout the military, and guided again by the King, we are working now to remove that last remaining title of vice-admiral that he has," the source claimed.

However, the insider has not revealed whether the father-of-two will also lose his military medals in the aftermath of his alleged connection with the late paedophile, Jeffrey Epstein.

This update comes after a report suggested that King Charles has ordered the former prince, who was stripped of his title on Thursday, to vacate his Royal Lodge "as soon as possible."

Notably, King Charles’ representatives have yet to issue an official statement over his honorary rank removal.  

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

King Charles makes first appearance after addressing horrifying incident

King Charles makes first appearance after addressing horrifying incident
King Charles III spotted at Sandringham estate after releasing statement on Cambridgeshire tradegy

King Charles to pay Prince Andrew hefty amount in shocking turn of events

King Charles to pay Prince Andrew hefty amount in shocking turn of events
King Charles III agress to hands over huge sum of money to disgraced brother Prince Andrew

King Charles, Queen Camilla react to tragic Cambridgeshire train disaster

King Charles, Queen Camilla react to tragic Cambridgeshire train disaster
Buckingham Palace issues somber statement after horrific train incident in Cambridgeshire

Andrew’s palace tour for firm in £1.4m deal with Sarah Ferguson exposed

Andrew’s palace tour for firm in £1.4m deal with Sarah Ferguson exposed
The disgraced royal is said to have organised a private Buckingham Palace visit for crypto company executives

Sarah Ferguson slammed for showing her ‘true colors’ amid Andrew crisis

Sarah Ferguson slammed for showing her ‘true colors’ amid Andrew crisis
The former Duchess of York sparks criticism for ditching ex-husband Andrew amid his tough time

Queen Mary, Prince Albert unite with key world leaders and royals in Egypt

Queen Mary, Prince Albert unite with key world leaders and royals in Egypt
Many world leaders and royals including Queen Mary and Prince Albert II attended the Grand Egyptian Museum opening event

King Felipe joins King Philippe for Grand Egyptian Museum opening in Cairo

King Felipe joins King Philippe for Grand Egyptian Museum opening in Cairo
The Spanish and Belgian Kings, Felipe VI and Philippe, attend the inauguration of Grand Egyptian Museum in Cairo

Andrew hit with new uncertainty after King Charles strips his titles

Andrew hit with new uncertainty after King Charles strips his titles
The disgraced royal has been warned for new challenges after being stripped of his royal titles

Meghan Markle makes Prince Harry uneasy with her awkward move in new clip

Meghan Markle makes Prince Harry uneasy with her awkward move in new clip
The Duchess of Sussex screams with joy as Royal Family grapples with chaos over Andrew crisis

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle embrace Halloween spirit with Archie, Lilibet

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle embrace Halloween spirit with Archie, Lilibet
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen trick-or-treating in stunning Halloween costumes with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

Prince William, Princess Kate settle into forest lodge with their three kids

Prince William, Princess Kate settle into forest lodge with their three kids
The Prince and Princess of Wales have moved to Forest Lodge in Windsor with their three children

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle divided on future ties with Princess Eugenie, Beatrice

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle divided on future ties with Princess Eugenie, Beatrice
Andrew Mountbatten Windsor's daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, have retained their titles amid storm of scandals