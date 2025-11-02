Andrew Mountbatten set to lose another key title after shocking pubic fallout 

Andrew Mountbatten is on the verge of one last yet final blow by King Charles III, after his sensational public fallout.
The disgraced British Royal Family member will reportedly lose his honorary rank of vice-admiral after His Majesty publicly removed his Duke of York and Prince title earlier this week.
On Sunday, November 2, the BBC reported that a Royal insider recently made revelations about Andrew’s vice-admiral title loss, which he earned on his 55th birthday celebrations back in 2015 by the former prince’s late mom and Queen Elizabeth II.
The tipster added, "In general, the Government's been guided by the decisions and judgments the King has made. In defence, it's the same."
"And we've seen Andrew surrender the honorary positions he's had throughout the military, and guided again by the King, we are working now to remove that last remaining title of vice-admiral that he has," the source claimed.
However, the insider has not revealed whether the father-of-two will also lose his military medals in the aftermath of his alleged connection with the late paedophile, Jeffrey Epstein.
This update comes after a report suggested that King Charles has ordered the former prince, who was stripped of his title on Thursday, to vacate his Royal Lodge "as soon as possible."
Notably, King Charles’ representatives have yet to issue an official statement over his honorary rank removal.