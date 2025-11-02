World

UK PM Keir Starmer condemns ‘appalling’ stabbings attack on train

British police and ambulance services stated a number of individuals had been stabbed on the train

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
UK PM Keir Starmer condemns ‘Appalling’ stabbings attack on train

UK PM Keir Starmer condemns ‘Appalling’ stabbings attack on train

Several individuals were rushed to the hospital following a series of stabbings on a train near Cambridge in eastern England on Saturday, November 1, 2025.

Two men have been taken into custody, in what Prime Minister Keir Starmer called an "appalling incident."

British police and ambulance services stated a number of individuals had been stabbed on the train, which stopped at Huntingdon, with armed officers spotted entering the train in videos across social media.

Cambridgeshire police stated that they were informed about the incident at 1939 GMT after getting reports of several people being injured in a heinous stabbing attack on a train.

The police released in a statement, which reads, "Armed officers attended and the train was stopped at Huntingdon, where two men were arrested. A number of people have been taken to hospital."

"We can confirm we have transported multiple patients to hospital," it said.

Speaking to Sky News, an eye witness stated that one of the suspects, waving a large knife, was tasered by police.

Taking to X (formerly twitter), Starmer called the incident "deeply concerning."

"My thoughts are with all those affected, and my thanks go to the emergency services for their response," he stated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Hurricane Melissa death toll hits 28 in Jamaica amid widespread devastation

Hurricane Melissa death toll hits 28 in Jamaica amid widespread devastation
Hurricane Melissa has caused at least 31 deaths in Haiti and at least two in the Dominican Republic

UK train stabbing: Two men arrested as police rule out terrorism

UK train stabbing: Two men arrested as police rule out terrorism
Knife related crimes in England and Wales have been rising steadily

UK weather: Unusually warm spell expected next week

UK weather: Unusually warm spell expected next week
Temperatures early next week are expected to be above average in the UK

Obama takes aim at Trump’s ‘lawlessness’ ahead of mayoral elections

Obama takes aim at Trump’s ‘lawlessness’ ahead of mayoral elections
Barack Obama urges Democrats to confront Trump’s ‘recklessness’ ahead of elections in key states

Mexico supermarket blast kills at least 23, injures nearly a dozen in Sonora

Mexico supermarket blast kills at least 23, injures nearly a dozen in Sonora
Claudia Sheinbaum extends ‘heartfelt condolences’ to families of Sonora supermarket blast victims

US warns of possible military action in Nigeria over attacks on Christians

US warns of possible military action in Nigeria over attacks on Christians
Trump vows response to attacks on Christians, orders Pentagon to ‘prepare for action’ in Nigeria

Cambridgeshire train attack: Nine critically injured, two suspects arrested

Cambridgeshire train attack: Nine critically injured, two suspects arrested
UK police declare ‘major incident’ after 10 injured in Cambridgeshire train stabbing

Labubu dolls to make their NYC debut in 99th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Labubu dolls to make their NYC debut in 99th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Labubu, a monster with sharp teeth, large ears and a scruffy appearance have become a global sensation

Canadian PM Mark Carney apologizes to Trump over controversial anti-tariff ad

Canadian PM Mark Carney apologizes to Trump over controversial anti-tariff ad
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney apologized to President Donald Trump after an anti-tariff ad angered Washington

Julia Fox slammed by JFK grandson over controversial Onassis Halloween costume

Julia Fox slammed by JFK grandson over controversial Onassis Halloween costume
Julia Fox recreated Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis' famous pink Channel suit look from November 22, 1963

Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend: Here’s why we turn clocks back

Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend: Here’s why we turn clocks back
People will get an extra hour of sleep as Daylight Saving Time (DST) is ending this weekend

Tanzania elections turn violent as Samia Suluhu’s victory sparks outrage

Tanzania elections turn violent as Samia Suluhu’s victory sparks outrage
President Samia Suluhu Hassan has been declared the winner of Tanzania's presidential election