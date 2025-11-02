UK PM Keir Starmer condemns ‘appalling’ stabbings attack on train

Several individuals were rushed to the hospital following a series of stabbings on a train near Cambridge in eastern England on Saturday, November 1, 2025.
Two men have been taken into custody, in what Prime Minister Keir Starmer called an "appalling incident."
British police and ambulance services stated a number of individuals had been stabbed on the train, which stopped at Huntingdon, with armed officers spotted entering the train in videos across social media.
Cambridgeshire police stated that they were informed about the incident at 1939 GMT after getting reports of several people being injured in a heinous stabbing attack on a train.
The police released in a statement, which reads, "Armed officers attended and the train was stopped at Huntingdon, where two men were arrested. A number of people have been taken to hospital."
"We can confirm we have transported multiple patients to hospital," it said.
Speaking to Sky News, an eye witness stated that one of the suspects, waving a large knife, was tasered by police.
Taking to X (formerly twitter), Starmer called the incident "deeply concerning."
"My thoughts are with all those affected, and my thanks go to the emergency services for their response," he stated.