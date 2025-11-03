Patrick Mahomes shares blunt message after Bills end Chiefs' winning streak

Patrick Mahomes broke silence after one of the worst games of his career during the Kansas City Chiefs' loss to Buffalo Bills.
According to New York Post, the Chiefs’ winning streak ended after a 28-21 loss against Buffalo on Sunday, November 02.
Despite a slow start to the 2025 NFL season, the Kansas-based football team gained momentum and was looking strong and a potential contender for the Super Bowl while heading into Week 9, but in the rematch of last year's AFC Championship Game, they once again faced a setback.
Beside Chiefs, it was its player, Mahomes, who had the worst day with one of the worst performances of his career.
The 30-year-old has only a completion percentage of 44.1% against the Bills.
After a disappointing performance, the three-time Super Bowl champion said, “We’ve got to get there first. We’ve had great moments, and we’ve had bad moments. We’ve got to be more consistent as a team. I’ve got to be more consistent at quarterback. And we’ve got to be able to battle.”
During his post-game appearance at the podium, he explained, “We gotta find a way to get in the end zone. Just after the big play and getting down at the half-yard line… We weren’t able to get in in two chances for me. I tried to get it to Trav, and obviously he took the big hit, but we’ve got to find a way to get in the end zone. I’ve got to be better there… We didn’t really execute at a high enough level, and that’s why we got the loss.”
Mahomes finished the game with only 15 completions out of 34 attempts for 250 yards and an interception. It was the first time in his 9-year career that he completed less than 50% of his passes.