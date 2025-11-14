Andrew gives ‘volcanic’ reaction on King Charles ‘humiliating’ announcement 

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor's extremely emotional reaction on King Charles' official announcement has been revealed.
The disgraced brother of His Majesty - who was formally stripped of all his Royal titles earlier this month, was outrageous with one specific word used in the official announcement.
Charles' Letters Patent read, "THE KING has been pleased by Letters Patent under the Great Seal of the Realm dated 3 November 2025 to declare that Andrew Mountbatten Windsor shall no longer be entitled to hold and enjoy the style, title or attribute of 'Royal Highness' and the titular dignity of 'Prince."
Andrew - who is already paying the price of his ties with the late sex offender and paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, and late accuser Virginia Giuffre's sexual assault allegations, was reportedly deeply affected with the word "pleased" in his brother's statement.
Revealing Andrew's first hand reaction after reading the document, a source exclusively told Radar that, "Andrew is so dim he completely missed the formality of the language in the letter."
They continued, "He thought his brother was mocking him, as if Charles was personally 'pleased' to humiliate him. He took it as a final, cruel twist of the knife."
While a second source added, "Andrew's reaction was volcanic. He slammed the document down and shouted that his brother had taken pleasure in destroying him."
"No one could convince him it was standard wording. He saw red and then just broke down – it was a mix of fury and disbelief," they noted.