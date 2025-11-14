Princess Eugenie shares exciting video on King Charles 77th birthday

Royal

  • By Riba Shaikh
The Princess of York, Eugenie has released first video with a delightful message since Andrew's title removal earlier this month.

Taking to her official Instagram account on Friday, November 14, King Charles' niece shared a video offering a peek into her first Royal engagement since her dad was stripped of his Prince and The Duke of York titles.

The delightful Instagram reel featured the 35-year-old Royal interacting with the members of 35 Under 35 Network earlier this week at Broadwick Soho.

Eugenie - who is a senior mentor of 35 Under 35 Network since May 2025, supported by The King's Foundation could be seen in high spirits as she spoke addressed her fellow members while delivering a speech.

Expressing her thoughts on attending the event - where the daughter of Andrew and Sarah Ferguson was apparently the highlight, Eugenie noted in the caption, "Earlier this week, I had an inspiring morning helping to mentor members of The King’s Foundation’s 35 under 35 network."

She continued, "Brought together by the Foundation as part of the charity’s 35th anniversary celebrations this year, the network recognises young makers and changemakers who prioritise sustainability and nature in their work and crafts, just like The King’s Foundation."

Concluding her caption on a progressive note, she added, "I’m looking forward to supporting the network as they progress in their careers and seeing what they get up to next! #kingsfoundation" 

This Instagram reels came on the same day as her uncle, King Charles marked his 77th birthday.

Royal Family's official Instagram account released a new portrait of the British monarch on November 14, 2025, with a gratitude-filled message for fans.

"77 today! Thank you for the kind words and well wishes on His Majesty’s Birthday," read the caption alongside a beautiful new portrait of Prince William and Harry's beloved Paa.

In the new photo, Charles could be seen striking a pose holding a cane against the backdrop of Sandringham estate. 

