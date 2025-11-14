King Charles receives heartwarming suprise on his 77th birthday

King Charles II celebrated his 77th birthday with Queen Camilla at historic castle.
On Friday, November 14, the British monarch received heartfelt wishes as he cut a special birthday cake in Cyfarthfa Castle in South Wales.
The regal event was attended by local community members, including those connected to Charles and Camilla's patronages, like The King's Trust and the Royal Osteoporosis Society.
Among the notable attendees were Welsh comedy actress and writer Ruth Jones, and fashion designer Julien Macdonald. Local businesses like Cocos Coffee and Candles and Enaid Wellness were also represented at the event.
Charles cut his birthday cake while Camilla and the guests at the reception watched.
Later on, Prince Harry’s father came out to greet the local community members outside the castle grounds.
Buckingham Palace released a lovely portrait of His Majesty to mark his special day.
The caption alongside the potrait read, “77 today! Thank you for the kind words and well wishes on His Majesty’s Birthday.”
Moreover, Prince William and Princess Kate also shared a touching wish on monarch’s 77th birthday.
The Prince and Princess of Wales penned, "Happy Birthday to His Majesty The King!"
To note, Charles is also set to visit some places in Wales later on his birthday.