Stefon Diggs mocked just hours after welcoming baby with Cardi B  

Stefon Diggs might be acing in his personal life, but his professional life is definitely at stake!
The 31-year-old American football wide receiver called out for tossing a football to a New England Patriots cheerleader shortly after he became a dad to his first child with the American rapper.
A Super Bowl champion, Jackson McCourty, wrote on his official X account on Thursday, November 13, "Bruh, what’s wrong with Stefon Diggs?"
He also posted a clip of Patriots wide receiver Diggs attempting to toss the ball to a team cheerleader on the sidelines during the first quarter of New England’s 27-14 victory over the New York Jets.
This trolling comes shortly after Cardi announced the arrival of her fourth child on her official Instagram account on Thursday, November 13.
"A new baby in my world, and one more reason to be the best version of me, one more reason to love me more than anything else or anyone else, so I can continue giving my babies the love and life they deserve. This next chapter is Me vs. Me!" the proud mom stated in the caption.
For the unversed, Cardi B and Stefon Diggs initially confirmed their pregnancy in September this year.
The couple has been romantically connected since June this year.