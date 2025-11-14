Olivia Dean announces new tour to Las Vegas Strip

The Dive star Olivia Dean has stepped into an exciting and a new era as she brings her music across North America after her first Grammy nomination.
The 26-year-old singer who rose to prominence at such a young age and has been nominated for best new artist has officially announced The Art of Loving Live Tour for 2026.
The tour is slated to start from July 10 in San Francisco and will span major cities across the US and Canada before closing in Austin, Texas.
One of the dates includes a show at Madison Square Garden, where Olivia recently opened for Sabrina Carpenter.
People can get the ticket on presale on November 18 at 10 a.m. local time through Olivia’s website. They will also be accessible on Spotify on November 19, followed by general sale starting from November 21 at 10 a.m. local time.
Before going to North America, Olivia will tour the U.K. and Europe in April, with a great highlight being a six-night residency at London’s O2 Arena.
Her album The Art of Loving has already taken the internet by storm across the UK, becoming everyone’s favourite and fastest-selling album by a British female artist this year.
Moreover, Olivia is set to rock the stage on Saturday Night Live this weekend, marking another major accomplishment in her rapidly rising career.