Kate Middleton's annual carol concert reveals star-studded lineup

Kate Middleton will be joined by royal family members and some notable names from the entertainment industry for her annual Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey.
The Princess of Wales will welcome members of the royal family for her Together at Christmas service on Friday, December 5.
While the presence and involvement of Prince William is confirmed, it has not been revealed which other family members will be attending the highly anticipated festive gathering.
For the stars joining the royal family this year will be Kate Winslet and Chiwetel Ejiofor, who are giving readings.
Other readings will come from Babatunde Aléshé and Joe Locke, who will be accompanied by pianist Paul Gladstone Reid.
Hannah Waddingham, Griff, Katie Melua and Dan Smith are taking part in musical performances, and a song will also be performed by Cornish folk music group Fisherman's Friends.
Kate's office at Kensington Palace also announced that Westminster Abbey's world-famous choir will sing some of the best-known carols.
As the large group gathers, they will be welcomed with music by eight young performers, ages 3 to 18, from Future Talent, a charity co-founded by the late Katharine, Duchess of Kent, and Nicholas Robinson.
The theme for this year's event is "love in all its forms", and the service will allow Princess Kate and Prince William to spend time with people who were an important part of their year and honour the causes and patronages they have worked with.