Kim Kardashian shares alarming health update after Aneurysm diagnosis

Kim Kardashian revealed that doctors found “low activity” in parts of her brain following an aneurysm diagnosis, prompting fresh concern and a deeper look into her health.
The recent episode of The Kardashians showed the Skims founder went to receive the scan alongside Scott Disick.
"Scott and I are both going to look at our brains today with Dr. Daniel Amen. He does these brain scans to see how your brain health is really looking," Kardashian said in season 7, episode 6.
The celebrity doctor, Dr. Amen, who earlier featured on The Kardashians to scan Khloé and Kendall’s brains in 2022, is now well-known for his pioneering use of brain-imaging technology.
"I have a beautiful brain," Kardashian said, adding, "I've heard that before."
Dr. Amen confirmed Kim is not at high risk for Alzheimer’s and described her as “not stressed, anxious, and not depressed,” praising her for being “extraordinarily positive.”
However, he also pointed out “holes” in her brain scan, indicating areas of “low activity.”
"The front part of your brain is less active than it should be," the doctor explained.
Dr. Amen added, "With your frontal lobes, as they work now, it would be harder to manage stress and that's not good for you, especially as you're studying and you're getting ready to take the boards."
"That just can't be," Kardashian replied, adding, "It just can't — not accepting."
Dr. Amen shared that Kardashian's results would be the reason for "chronic stress" that she faced during her California bar exam.
"I got to get on a plan to really figure this out because I have some s--t to do this summer," she
said.
For those unversed, in the November 20 episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian revealed to Kourtney Kardashian that doctors had discovered an aneurysm in her brain.