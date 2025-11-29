Where will Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor spend Christmas 2025? Here's the truth

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is set to opt out of the Christmas celebration at Sandringham, King Charles' private Norfolk estate, this year!
The former Duke of York will observe one last Christmas at his Royal Lodge residence before he honours the king's instruction to move out of the house amid the Jeffrey Epstein links.
As reported by The Mirror, sources claimed that the royal family is glad that Andrew will not be joining them at Sandringham during the festive season, as the situation would have been "quite awkward".
Usually, the royal family's Christmas starts with a gathering of all the senior members of the family at the estate, before they walk with King Charles to church on Christmas morning and follow it by enjoying a meal back at Sandringham House.
It was reported that Andrew will not be moving to Sandringham and into permanent royal exile until well into the New Year.
Last month, King Charles announced that he is stripping all the royal titles and status of his younger brother and has ordered him to move out of Royal Lodge amid the Epstein links, despite Andrew's constant denial of wrongdoing.