Princess Charlene takes on major royal duty ahead of Christmas celebrations

Princess Charlene made a key outing after officially kicking off the city’s holiday lights

Princess Charlene stepped back into the spotlight ahead of the Christmas season.

Taking to Instagram account on Friday, the palace dropped the glimpses of Princess Charlene spearheaded a major drowning-prevention awareness event, guiding hundreds of Monaco schoolchildren through hands-on lessons.

In a shared post, Prince Albert II’s wife was seen in a good spirit while engaging in an activity with pupils.


The palace shared the glimpses along with a caption, “Drowning causes nearly 300,000 deaths worldwide every year. To help combat this issue, the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation organized a new awareness morning this Friday at the Grimaldi Forum, attended by H.S.H. Princess Charlene and 316 first-grade students from Monaco.”

It added, “In collaboration with the DENJS, the Monaco Town Hall, the Monégasque Red Cross, the Maritime and Airport Police Division, the Monaco Fire Brigade, and the Monaco Sea Academy, the Princess Charlene Foundation offered fun and educational workshops to teach young children how to prevent drowning risks.”

As per the palace, the program included lessons on understanding water hazards, exploring rescue equipment, and learning basic lifesaving skills. Students also attended a reading of La Magie de l’Eau by its author, Mélinda Guery, a book aimed at promoting swimming safety and respect for the aquatic environment.

The palace concluded, “Highly committed to the fight against drowning, H.S.H. Princess Charlene accompanied the children throughout this enriching and educational morning.”

Notably, this royal engagement came just days after Princess Charlene and Prince Albert II accompanied by their children, Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella officially began the city’s holiday lights from the large Christmas tree on the Place du Marché in La Condamine.

