Prince Edward's playful gesture during Ghana tour leaves internet into chaos 

Prince Edward has shown a hilarious side of his personality during the high-profile trip to Ghana.
The Duke of Edinburgh attended a Royal event hosted by the British High Commission during his two-day trip, where His Royal Highness also earned the "fun prince" title.
Duchess Sophie's husband took a theatrical approach to slicing a large celebration cake as he raised the cake knife dramatically up in the air, his head, while the event host initiated a countdown from six.
He quickly cut through the cake and immediately waved the knife in the air as the crowd cheered.
Smiling as everyone around him cheered, Edward couldn’t resist tasting a bit of the frosting.
Throughout the event, the youngest son of late Queen Elizabeth II displayed animated facial expressions, with Photographers from the event documenting his expressive demeanour.
As the images went viral on social media, fans quickly rushed to their social media accounts to express their excitement over the Prince’s never-before-seen side.
One commented, "The Duke does such wonderful work, and on this occasion, this is no different."
"Fun Prince," another said.
While a third expressed, "He mostly flies under the radar with little to no fanfare. No fuss or bother. He is a great representative of the Monarchy. Much respect to him."
For the unversed, Prince Edward arrived in Ghana on Monday, November 24, 2025, for a two-day working visit to strengthen the partnership between the United Kingdom and Ghana.