Australian PM Albanese marries longtime partner in intimate Canberra ceremony

Anthony Albanese becomes the first sitting Australian prime minister to get married while in office

  By Fatima Nadeem
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has tied the knot with his longtime partner Jodie Haydon on Saturday, November 29.

The ceremony took place at his official residence, the Lodge in Canberra and was attended by a small group of close family and friends.

The wedding marks a historic moment as Albanese becomes the first sitting Australian prime minister to get married while in office.

"We are absolutely delighted to share our love and commitment to spending our future lives together, in front of our family and closest friends,” Albanese said in the statement released to the media.

Haydon wore a dress designed by Sydney label Romance was Born while Albanese wore a suit from MJ Bale.

The couple first met at a public function in Melbourne more than five years ago.

Albanese proposed to Haydon on Valentine’s Day in February 2024, at the Lodge balcony after dinner in Canberra restaurant.

Haydon works for the New South Wales Public Service Association and has previously worked in the superannuation industry.

For the unversed, Albanese was previously married to Carmel Tebbutt, former New South Wales deputy premier whome he divorced in 2019 after nearly 20 years of marriage and they have one son together.

