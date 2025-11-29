Simon Cowell breaks silence on late singer Liam Payne's death blame 

Simon Cowell has finally addressed the spine-chilling blame for the late singer, Liam Payne's, tragic death.
The 66-year-old English television personality made a guest appearance on the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast, where he broke his silence on the criticism that he placed too much pressure on One Direction and failed to support them as they rose to fame.
"I don’t read any of this stuff because if I did, you would just torture yourself. The idea that you are essentially responsible for somebody’s life, 10 years after you’ve signed someone? You can’t do that," Cowell added.
"When people speculate, and they don't know the truth, is there a point in reading what isn't true? The idea that you are essentially responsible for somebody's life is after you've signed someone. You can't do that. You can't live with them," the X Factor UK judge noted.
As of now, neither Liam Payne’s representatives nor the deceased singer’s family has reacted to these allegations.
For the unversed, Liam Payne died at the age of 31 on October 16, 2024, after falling from his third-floor balcony of the Casa Sur hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.