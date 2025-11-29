Sports

Carlos Alcaraz debuts new hairstyle during Miami break

Alcaraz won eight tittles, including the French Open and US Open during this year

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Carlos Alcaraz had debuted a new hairstyle while taking a short break from the tennis court.

Over the recent months, the world No.1 has frequently changes his hairstyles. At the US Open, he shaved his head bald after a poor haircut from his brother.

When his hair grew back, he dyed it blonde that he sported during the ATP Finals.

Recently at an NBA game in Miami, Alcaraz was seen sporting his normal black buzzcut hairstyle once again, as per ExpressUK.

The young Spaniard has not competed since his loss to Jannik Sinner at the ATP Finals.

He is set to return to action next week in Miami, where he will face Frances Tiafoe and Joao Fonseca in separate exhibition matches.

During this year, Alcaraz won eight tittles, including the French Open and US Open. He also finished runner-up at Wimbledon and the ATP Finals.

Besides this, the player was fined about £1.8 million for skipping ATP Masters 1000 tournaments.

Alcaraz was originally due to earn £3.6 million, but because he missed some ATP Masters 1000 tournaments, his prize money was reduced.

Under the rule, a player losses 25% of their earnings for each missed Masters 1000 event and even if they miss fourth event, they lose all prize money for that tournament.

