5 affordable US destinations for luxurious vacation on budget

Here is a list of five budget friendly US destinations where you can have luxurious experience without spending a lot of money

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
Many American families are cutting back on vacations because of higher costs, job worries and inflation.

As a result, US holiday spending is expected to drop by 25% due to economic uncertainty.

Here is a list of five budget friendly US destinations where you can have luxurious experience without spending a lot of money.

Charleston, south Carolina

Charleston, with its historic streets, old-style homes being named as the best small city in the world by Condé Nast Traveler. It is one affordable destination for travellers where they can enjoy activities like searching for fossilized shark teeth on the beach, hiking the Palmetto Trail and exploring the historic University of Charleston campus.

Twin Lakes, Colorado

Twin Lakes is another cheaper option, located in the Rocky Mountains near Independence Pass where visitors can enjoy affordable outdoor activities like fishing, kayaking, hiking and camping.

Asheville, north Carolina

Asheville, situated along the scenic Blue Ridge Parkway in the Appalachians, is ideal for outdoor enthusiasts who enjoy activities like ziplining, mountain biking, and rock climbing.

Sedona, Arizona

In Sedona, most of stunning natural sights and activities are either free or very cheap. Popular hikes like Devil’s Bridge and Cathedral Rock only require a small parking fee of around $5.

New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, often called NOLA, offers a wide variety of attractions including lively nightlife with clubs and jazz music, diverse cuisine influenced by African, French, Spanish, Caribbean and Native American traditions.

