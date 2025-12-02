Entertainment

Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson win Musical Tribute honour at 2025 Gotham Awards

Kate Hudson and Hugh Jackman receive Gotham Musical Tribute for their new movie 'Song Sung Blue'

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson win Musical Tribute honour at 2025 Gotham Awards
Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson win Musical Tribute honour at 2025 Gotham Awards

Kate Hudson and Hugh Jackman earned Gotham Musical Tribute for their performances in their new movie Song Sung Blue.

On Monday, December 1, the on-screen couple attended the 2025 Gotham Awards in New York City.

During red carpet appearance, the duo reflected on their experience working together.

Kate told PEOPLE, "Hugh, his superpower is to connect. Whether it's on stage, whether it's on set, whether it's with anyone and everyone, he just wants to connect and he wants to make sure that everyone's happy."

She added, "I learned that one of the great gifts you can give people is that you actually have a desire to connect to them. I think you give that to everybody, even though I'm sure it takes a lot from you. You're like a masseuse who's constantly giving energy to other people, and needs energy for you."

On the other hand, Hugh revealed that despite doing 50 films in his career, he learned new things from co-star.

He shared, "I learned a lot from Kate. I learned about acting on film, actually. I've done almost 50 films, but, somehow, working with Kate. It's a very difficult thing to describe but the mixture of being prepared and just being instinctive is a really fine line and no one does it better than Kate Hudson."

Moreover, Kate is receiving Oscar buzz for her role in the new musical movie.

