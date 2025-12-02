Hong Kong leader John Lee vows 'justice’ after deadliest fire in decades

Hong Kong’s leader said an independent committee will be established to investigate the cause of the city’s deadliest fire in decades, which killed at least 151 people and left almost 80 injured.
According to Al Jazeera, John Lee, the chief executive of the Chinese-administered region, pledged on Tuesday to overcome vested interests and pursue accountability for the fire, which ripped through seven tower blocks in the Wang Fuk Court housing complex where more than 4,600 people lived in the city’s Tai Po district.
Lee told reporters, “In order to avoid similar tragedies again, I will set up a judge-led independent committee to examine the reason behind the cause and rapid spreading (of the fire) and related issues. We must uncover the truth, ensure that justice is served, let the deceased rest in peace and provide comfort to the living.
Asked by a reporter why he should continue in his job after such a disaster had unfolded in the city, Lee said reform was needed.
“Yes, we have identified failures in different stages. That is exactly why we must act seriously to ensure that all these loopholes are plugged so that those who are responsible will be accountable. The shortcomings will be addressed. The bottlenecks will be addressed and we will reform the whole building renovation system. To ensure that such things will not happen again,” he added.
The fire started last Wednesday afternoon around scaffolding that had been set up at the housing complex for maintenance work on the high-rise buildings.