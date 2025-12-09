Princess Kate has shared a delightful statement related to festive Royal Family event.
On Monday, December 8, the Princess of Wales took to Instagram and posted a video clip from Community Carol Services.
She wrote, “A truly special Community Carol Service in Manchester, uniting people from across the city in an iconic setting. Thank you to everyone who helped bring this festive spirit to the Coronation Street cobbles.”
The future Queen added, “Each year, the Community Carol Services, supported by The Royal Foundation, bring the ‘Together at Christmas’ spirit to communities around the UK, celebrating local champions, as well as the love and connection that bind us together.”
Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were among the guest list of 1,600 people.
Among the esteemed guest was Emily Taylor, was was invited to help represent kids’ hospice Tŷ Hafan in South Wales.
She told PEOPLE, “It was one of those moments when you’re trying to take everything in. To actually see the Prince and the Princess and their children walking in together in these grand surroundings. It felt so monumental. I was just trying to take it all in.”
Moreover, Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall and Duchess Sophie also showed up at the service to show support.