  By Riba Shaikh
Sarah Ferguson suffers heartbreak from Beatrice, Eugenie before Christmas

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie have left mom Sarah Ferguson "heartbroken" with their strategic move amid family crisis.

Since Fergie's controversial apology email to the late sex offender and paedophile Jeffrey Epstein resurfaced in October - followed by other bombshell messages from Andrew to the infamous financier.

As the former couple engulfed in a slew of controversies linked to Epstein to the point where King Charles formally stripped Andrew's titles - the York sisters were reportedly advised to distant themselves from their parents.

However, Beatrice and Eugenie deciding to keep a distance has deprived Fergie from spending time with her grandchildren - and she is really upset about it.

A well-placed source told New Idea, "Fergie is heartbroken that she can only see them under a ‘cloak and dagger’ arrangement."

The insider claimed that the elder daughter Beatrice - who has two daughters, Sienna and Athena is "driving this," as "She thinks it’s best for her children."

"Fergie would love to see more of her grandkids, but now’s not the time" the tipster added.

The insider explained that Andrew and Sarah's youngest daughter - who was recently photographed with her sons August and Ernest at a winter carnival in London, agrees with Beatrice decision.

