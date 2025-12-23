‘Call Of Duty’ co-creator Vince Zampella killed in tragic car crash

Vince Zampella, pioneer of the blockbuster video game series Call Of Duty, died tragically at 55.
According to NBC News, the video game maker Electronic Arts (EA) on Monday, December 22, confirmed the death of Zampella without disclosing the cause of death.
However, media reports suggested that the co-creator of the best-selling video game, Call Of Duty, died in a car crash on Sunday afternoon at the Angeles Crest Highway in California.
The California Highway Patrol, without revealing the names of the victims, said that they received a report about a fatal crash on that highway at 12:43 pm on Sunday.
The CHP said that “for unknown reasons, the vehicle veered off the roadway” and struck a concrete barrier, killing the driver and a passenger in the car.
Electronic Arts (EA), while calling Zampella a visionary, stated, “(His) work helped shape modern interactive entertainment and inspired millions of players and developers around the world.”
“This is an unimaginable loss, and our hearts are with Vince’s family, his loved ones, and all those touched by his work. Vince’s influence on the video game industry was profound and far-reaching,” it added.
Zampella co-created Infinity Ward, which developed Call Of Duty in 2003, which became so super popular that many versions were released later. Its latest version Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 came out in 2024.
He also founded Respawn Entertainment, which made several famous games, including Titanfall. EA acquired Respawn Entertainment in 2017.