Here are top travel destinations to explore in 2026, offering adventure, culture and unforgettable experiences

2026 has arrived and many of you are probably already planning your travel destinations for the new year.

With so many amazing places to travel in the world, it can be sometimes hard to decide where to go.

If you are also planning to travel somewhere and feel confused about your next trip, here's a list of top destinations to explore in 2026.

Adelaide, Australia

Adelaide, South Australia’s capital is an inviting city with a lot to offer. Visitors can explore the city’s Central Market for local food and wine, enjoy outdoor activities like visiting botanic gardens and joining bush walks or stargazing tours.

Adelaide also serves as the gateway to the famous Barossa Valley wine region and Kangaroo Island.

Algeria

Rather than going to busy European cities, travellers can explore Algeria’s vast and quiet natural landscapes. Algeria is still a relatively untouched tourist destination, so adventurous visitors can enjoy its stunning landscapes without crowds.

Arusha, Tanzania

Arusha, a city in northern Tanzania near Mount Meru serves as a convenient starting point for trips to nearby attractions like Serengeti National Park and the base of Mount Kilimanjaro. The city itself also has things to see, including the Arusha Cultural Heritage Centre, a gallery that displays African art and highlights Tanzanian history.

Aragon, Spain

Zaragoza, the capital of Aragon, has 2,000-year history with sites like Roman ruins and Mudéjar architecture, a unique mix of Islamic and Gothic styles.

The city was also home to painter Francisco Goya and has the only museum dedicated to him, which is currently closed but expected to reopen in 2026.

Bahrain

Bahrain is a small island nation and its small size is part of its charm which makes it easy to explore. The island also has deserts, beaches, and important historical sites like the Dilmun Burial Mounds and Qal’at al-Bahrain.

Brussels, Belgium

Brussels, known as the “capital of Europe,” is famous for its historic buildings, the Grand Place and foods like waffles and Speculoos biscuits.

The city is also an emerging hub for art and culture, which is expected to grow in importance by 2026.

Bangkok, Thailand

Bangkok remains a favourite destination for tourists as it offers a great blend of tradition and modern life. 

The city is famous for its tasty food, exciting nightlife and friendly people which all make travellers want to return again and again.

Dominica

Dominica, a Caribbean island famous for its natural environment including volcanic mountains, deep valleys and 365 rivers. The island’s famous boiling lake in Morne Trois Pitons National Park is a major attraction.

