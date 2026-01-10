Sabalenka beats Muchová to face Kostyuk in Brisbane International final

Top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka has advanced to the Brisbane International final for the third year in a row.
According to Sports Star, the Belarusian tennis star claimed a 6-3, 6-4 win over Karolina Muchová on Saturday, January 10, to book her spot in the final showdown.
Sabalenka clinched the semifinal at Pat Rafter Arena on her fourth match point to advance to Sunday’s final against Marta Kostyuk, who beat fourth-seeded Jessica Pegula 6-0, 6-3.
It was Kostyuk’s third win in a row over a top-10 opponent. She came into the match with only one win in five previous matches against the American.
On Friday, in a rematch of last year’s Australian Open final, Sabalenka broke Madison Keys in five straight service games on the way to a 6-3, 6-3 win. Last year at Melbourne Park, Keys beat Sabalenka for her first Grand Slam singles title.
Although three match points slipped away amid a late flurry of pressure from the Czech player, Sabalenka sealed victory when a Muchová shot sailed long.
“I always try to stay in the present,” Sabalenka said. “I worked really hard and each match against her is just another opportunity to get the win and I’m super happy that today was the day when I was able to get the win. She is such a great player and I always enjoy battles against her.”
With 32 winners and all four break points saved, Sabalenka will look to carry that momentum into her 13th WTA 500-level final on Sunday.
The Brisbane International is a tuneup event for this year’s Australian Open, which begins Jan. 18.