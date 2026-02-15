News
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Trending

Hania Amir, Asim Azhar leave fans buzzing again with subtle Valentine's Day nod

There have been ongoing rumours about Asim Azhar and Hania Amir to get married this Ramadan

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Hania Amir, Asim Azhar leave fans buzzing again with subtle Valentines Day nod
Hania Amir, Asim Azhar leave fans buzzing again with subtle Valentine's Day nod

Hania Amir and Asim Azhar set social media buzzing again on Valentine's Day with subtle hints of their renewed connection.

Rumours linking the leading Pakistani actress and country's top singer have intensified recently after a video surfaced online showing the two dancing at wedding function with the Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum star dressed as a bride, adorned with gajras, leading fans to speculate that the couple was finally getting married.

However, Hania later clarified the twist that it wasn't a wedding at all but rather a birthday-themed celebration designed to playfully mimic wedding vibes, timed perfectly amid the swirling marriage rumours.

Fans weren't too disappointed by this as the viral video finally confirmed long-standing speculations that the former couple had reunited with the Jo Tu Na Mila hitmaker also spotted at several gatherings with Hania.

Adding to the subtle flirtation, both stars shared Valentine's Day posts on their Instagram Stories, though neither tagged the other directly.

The Meri Zindagi Hai Tu actress posted a cool snowy picture of herself lying in the snow, which quickly caught fans' attention even more as she captioned it "Happy Valentine's" and paired it with Asim's latest song Lover Boy.

Hania Amir, Asim Azhar leave fans buzzing again with subtle Valentines Day nod

Asim, on the other hand, shared the same track on his story with the same "Happy Valentine's" message.

Hania Amir, Asim Azhar leave fans buzzing again with subtle Valentines Day nod

Besides this, there have been ongoing rumours about Asim and Hania to get married this Ramadan.

However, neither Hania nor Asim, nor any of their close friends has confirmed or addressed the marriage rumours so far.

Saba Qamar feels 'touched' amid Karachi remarks controversy
Saba Qamar feels 'touched' amid Karachi remarks controversy
Sonakshi Sinha shares heartfelt Valentine's wish to husband Zaheer Iqbal
Sonakshi Sinha shares heartfelt Valentine's wish to husband Zaheer Iqbal
Ranbir Kapoor celebrates major career milestone after praising Ranveer Singh
Ranbir Kapoor celebrates major career milestone after praising Ranveer Singh
'Laila Majnu' creators reunite to expand universe with 'Heer Ranjha'
'Laila Majnu' creators reunite to expand universe with 'Heer Ranjha'
Ananya Panday celebrates loved-up birthday wish for mystery beau
Ananya Panday celebrates loved-up birthday wish for mystery beau
Bollywood celebrity couples marking their first Valentine's Day 2026
Bollywood celebrity couples marking their first Valentine's Day 2026
Wahaj Ali shares heartwarming father-daughter moment in mountains
Wahaj Ali shares heartwarming father-daughter moment in mountains
Maya Ali speaks out with emotional 'humanity and justice' message
Maya Ali speaks out with emotional 'humanity and justice' message
Hania Aamir drops meme after fake wedding video prank with Asim Azhar
Hania Aamir drops meme after fake wedding video prank with Asim Azhar
Shahid Kapoor opens up about major surgery after risky 'O Romeo' action scene
Shahid Kapoor opens up about major surgery after risky 'O Romeo' action scene
Kareena Kapoor pens sweet Valentine wish for Saif Ali Khan: ‘Always us’
Kareena Kapoor pens sweet Valentine wish for Saif Ali Khan: ‘Always us’
Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty hit by new mafia threats
Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty hit by new mafia threats

Popular News

Jeffrey Epstein survivor reveals horrifying details of abuse on private island

Jeffrey Epstein survivor reveals horrifying details of abuse on private island
an hour ago
Which peanut butter brands are being recalled by FDA in US and why?

Which peanut butter brands are being recalled by FDA in US and why?
2 hours ago
Hudson Williams takes romance public in Valentine's Day post with sweet nod to co-star

Hudson Williams takes romance public in Valentine's Day post with sweet nod to co-star
2 hours ago