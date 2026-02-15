Hania Amir, Asim Azhar leave fans buzzing again with subtle Valentine's Day nod

Hania Amir and Asim Azhar set social media buzzing again on Valentine's Day with subtle hints of their renewed connection.
Rumours linking the leading Pakistani actress and country's top singer have intensified recently after a video surfaced online showing the two dancing at wedding function with the Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum star dressed as a bride, adorned with gajras, leading fans to speculate that the couple was finally getting married.
However, Hania later clarified the twist that it wasn't a wedding at all but rather a birthday-themed celebration designed to playfully mimic wedding vibes, timed perfectly amid the swirling marriage rumours.
Fans weren't too disappointed by this as the viral video finally confirmed long-standing speculations that the former couple had reunited with the Jo Tu Na Mila hitmaker also spotted at several gatherings with Hania.
Adding to the subtle flirtation, both stars shared Valentine's Day posts on their Instagram Stories, though neither tagged the other directly.
The Meri Zindagi Hai Tu actress posted a cool snowy picture of herself lying in the snow, which quickly caught fans' attention even more as she captioned it "Happy Valentine's" and paired it with Asim's latest song Lover Boy.
Asim, on the other hand, shared the same track on his story with the same "Happy Valentine's" message.
Besides this, there have been ongoing rumours about Asim and Hania to get married this Ramadan.
However, neither Hania nor Asim, nor any of their close friends has confirmed or addressed the marriage rumours so far.