Lewis Hamilton makes big reveal amid Kim Kardashian romance buzz: 'stick with me'

Lewis Hamilton dropped a major update on his 2026 plans amid his high-profile romance with the reality TV star Kim Kardashian.
The seven-time Formula One champion clarified his intentions following Ferrari's pre-season testing that "he is "not going anywhere."
The speculation about his retirement comes after Hamilton struggled in his debut season with Ferrari, finishing sixth in the driver's standing with just 156 points.
Hamilton has confirmed that he will continue racing for Ferrari and is determined to compete strongly in the upcoming season.
The Ferrari F1 driver wrote on his Instagram account, "That’s a wrap on testing. It’s inspiring to watch a team pull out all the stops to build a car. It’s the most fascinating part of this job for me."
He went on to wrote, "Everything is built from scratch and designed and redesigned over and over. And then there are only a few of us who get to put that machine to the test."
"I’m re-set and refreshed. I’m not going anywhere, so stick with me. For a moment, I forgot who I was, but thanks to you and your support you’re not going to see that mindset again," the 41-year-old added.
The 2026 F1 season is set to begin on March 8 with the Australian Grand Prix.